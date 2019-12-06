Oulanyah Calls for An End to Dependency

In short
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said Ugandans lag behind because of preaching hatred and dependency instead of working hard for development.
Oulanyah Calls for An End to Dependency6 Dec 2019, 19:17 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hatred and dependency Uganda schools debate championship Ugandans and development attitude change development
Mentioned: Parliament jacob oulanyah
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.