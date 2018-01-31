Alex Otto
18:44

Oulanyah: Corruption Has Been Institutionalised in Uganda

31 Jan 2018, 18:44 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
Anti corruption march in Kampala Alex Otto

Anti corruption march in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said corruption has been institutionalised in Uganda with many people now glorifying those involved.

 

Tagged with: corruption in uganda oulanyah decries corruption parliament of uganda deputy speaker oulanyah

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.