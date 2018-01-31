Oulanyah: Corruption Has Been Institutionalised in Uganda

In short
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said corruption has been institutionalised in Uganda with many people now glorifying those involved.
Oulanyah: Corruption Has Been Institutionalised in Uganda31 Jan 2018, 18:44 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
