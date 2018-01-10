Speaker Demands Presentation of Report on Kasese Killings

In short
The directive followed a complaint by Busongora North Member of Parliament William Nzoghu on the delayed presentation of the report which, according to him, would provide answers to questions raised by the people of Kasese.
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has directed the immediate presentation of the report on Kasese killings. Login to license this image from 1$.
