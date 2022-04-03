Hafitha Issa
Oulanyah Gave Us the True Meaning of Life- Children Under his Care Top story

3 Apr 2022, 14:49 Comments 319 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
The fallen Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

Addressing mourners on Sunday afternoon, the State Minister for Economic Planning, Peter Ogwang, said that the late Speaker sponsored 101 children. Some of the children are students at Seroma Christian High School in Mukono District.

 

