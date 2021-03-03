Alex Otto
Oulanyah Gets Cheerful Welcome Upon Return to Parliament

3 Mar 2021, 19:47 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Deputy Speaker Presiding over Plenary sitting

Oulanyah was called to preside over Wednesday’s session to allow Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to mourn her niece Sheila Alitwala Kadaga who died on Monday. This came moments after Koboko Woman MP Margaret Babadiri put Kadaga to the task to explain the whereabouts of the Deputy Speaker at a time when she needed a break to deal with the loss.

 

