Oulanyah Hands Over UGX 20m to Omoro COVID-19 Task Force

In short
Oulanyah handed over the money to Nicholas Ogwang, Chief Administrative Officer – CAO from Lalogi Health IV. He explained that he handed over the money in respect of the directive given by the President and the guidance by Parliament.
Oulanyah Hands Over UGX 20m to Omoro COVID-19 Task Force1 May 2020, 17:40 Comments 95 Views Politics Parliament Health Updates
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah handing over 20 million Shillings to Omoro CAO at Lalogi Health Center IV
Tagged with: Coronavirus (COVID-19). President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Supplementary Budget The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya guidance by Parliament. rehabilitate boreholes
Mentioned: Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) COVID-19 Omoro Task Force Lalogi Health Centre IV, Opit Senior Secondary School.
