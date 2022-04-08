Oulanyah Laid To Rest

In short
Oulanyah’s body was lowered into the grave at 5:34 Pm at his home in Ayom Lony village in Lalogi Sub-county, Omoro District.
Oulanyah Laid To Rest8 Apr 2022
Clerics under the Interreligious Council of Uganda attend the funeral service of Former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in Ajuri Primary school in Omoro District on Friday.
