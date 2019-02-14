In short
Following Nakiwalas presentation to parliament on Wednesday, Oulanyah gave the minister a week to table the draft bill for the first reading or else he will allow discussion of Dr. Lyomokis motion.
Oulanyah Orders Gov't to Table Amendments to NSSF Act Next Week14 Feb 2019, 07:21 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Analysis
In short
