In short
The Speaker is of the view that the law has served the elite at the expense of the uneducated rural populace.
Right to access to Information activists say parliament has not played its oversight function by ensuring that the law is implemented as envisaged in 2005.
Oulanyah Questions Access to information Law
28 Sep 2021
Kampala, Uganda
In short
