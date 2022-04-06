Oulanyah’s Body Arrives in Omoro, Starts Lap to Final Resting Place

Norther Uganda Diocese Bishop Emeritus Rt Rev Johnson Gakumba holds a mini prayer upon arrival of the body of Jacob Oulanyah at Lalogi Primary School in Omoro District on Wednesday.

Oulanyah’s body arrived aboard a Uganda People’s Defense Air Forces-UPDAF chopper that landed at exactly 6 Pm at Lalogi Primary school playground and was welcomed by Acholi Traditional dancers performing the royal Bwola Dance.