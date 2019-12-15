Our Appointment to Cabinet is a Calling- New Ministers

In short

Some of those appointed in the new cabinet announced last evening include Kyaaka County MP Jackson Kafuuzi, appointed as the Deputy Attorney General, Ajuri County MP Denis Hamson Obua, the new State Minister for Sports, Usuk County MP Peter Ogwang, the Minister of State for ICT, Kakumiro Woman MP Robinah Nabbanja, the Minister of State for Health (General Duties) and Serere Woman MP Helen Adoa, the new Minister of State for Fisheries,among others.