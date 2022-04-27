Our Use of Sand Brings Us Up Against the Wall- UNEP

In short
The world uses 50 billion tonnes of sand and gravel each year, enough to build a wall 27 meters wide and 27 meters high around planet Earth, making it the second most used resource worldwide after water.
The amount of sand being mined is increasing exponentially, mainly as a result of rapid economic growth
