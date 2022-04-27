Sylvia Nankya
Our Use of Sand Brings Us Up Against the Wall- UNEP

27 Apr 2022 Kampala, Uganda Environment Updates
The amount of sand being mined is increasing exponentially, mainly as a result of rapid economic growth Online image

In short
The world uses 50 billion tonnes of sand and gravel each year, enough to build a wall 27 meters wide and 27 meters high around planet Earth, making it the second most used resource worldwide after water.

 

