The farmers have also dragged their cooperative administrators and Atiak Sugar Factory, a subsidiary of Horyal Investment Holdings Company to the district labor office seeking justice.
Out Growers Abandon Atiak Sugar Project over Pay
Mentioned: Atiak Sugar Factory, Atiak Sugarcane Planting Out Growers’ Cooperative LTD Horyal Investment Holdings Company Lord’s Resistance Army - LRA National Agriculture Advisory Services – NAADS
