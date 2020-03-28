Kimbowa Ivan
Outdoor Community Radios Resurface After Ban on Public Gatherings

Fredrick Ssebina, the Mukono Municipality Covid-19 Disease Survaillance Officer addressing residents of Nabuti using a movable megaphone.

In short
Ibrahim Kitenda, the Ngandu local council-LCI chairperson in Nama sub county Mukono district says covid-19 preventive measures came abruptly leaving them without any option other than buying megaphones to sensitize residents about their roles in the fight against the virus.

 

