Ibrahim Kitenda, the Ngandu local council-LCI chairperson in Nama sub county Mukono district says covid-19 preventive measures came abruptly leaving them without any option other than buying megaphones to sensitize residents about their roles in the fight against the virus.
Outdoor Community Radios Resurface After Ban on Public Gatherings
Fredrick Ssebina, the Mukono Municipality Covid-19 Disease Survaillance Officer addressing residents of Nabuti using a movable megaphone.
