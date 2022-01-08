Outgoing Jinja Hospital Director On the Spot Over Failure to Handover Office

In short
Rashid Ssentongo, the Jinja Regional Inspectorate Officer told URN in an interview this week that he has received several complaints from doctors accusing Tugumisirize of continuing to transact business on behalf of the hospital despite having retired officially from the same position late last year.
Outgoing Jinja Hospital Director On the Spot Over Failure to Handover Office8 Jan 2022, 13:34 Comments 170 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 government government budget regional
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.