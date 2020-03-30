Outrage in Gulu as Medical Supplies, Market Commodity Prices Soar

Gulu Main Market in Larro Division visibly with very few people entering and coming out - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

A random check by our reporter to Layibi Market in Layibi Division, Cereaeno Market in Pece Division and Gulu Main Market in Laroo Division, as well as a cross-section of pharmacies around

the town, shows that prices have now been hiked, as the stock also dwindles.