Godfrey Kabogoza, the Migyera town council LC 3 Chairperson, says their hands are tied, arguing that there is no way they can block the minors from joining the trade without addressing reasons why they leave their homes.
Over 100 Children Join Prostitution in Migyera Town Top story13 Sep 2018, 11:11 Comments 196 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Health Analysis
A section of Migyera town council where sex trade involving children occur at night Login to license this image from 1$.
