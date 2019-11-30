Over 100 Teenagers Arrested During Night Parties In Kitgum

In short
Robert Ogen, the officer in charge of Criminal Investigation at Kitgum Central Police Station says the arrest is in line with the district’s education ordinance that bars involvement of school going children in night clubs.
Over 100 Teenagers Arrested During Night Parties In Kitgum30 Nov 2019, 13:18 Comments 115 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates
A student dances to performamance by vampino during the Mirinda Miss Teen pergeant in Gulu. PHOTO BY JULIUS OCUNGI. - Copy
