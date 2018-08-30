Dominic Ochola
07:54

Vacant Posts in Schools Worry Kitgum Leaders Top story

30 Aug 2018, 07:52 Comments 181 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Report
Emmanuel Lapyem, the Kitgum district Secretary for Education Dominic Ochola

Emmanuel Lapyem, the Kitgum district Secretary for Education Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Only four schools have substantive deputy head teachers leaving 87 positions vacant. Omona noted that with the 1:59 teacher pupil ratio against the recommended 1:53 ratio, Kitgum needs to recruit at least 104 teachers to enable the district achieve the 1:50 teacher pupil ratio.

 

