Only four schools have substantive deputy head teachers leaving 87 positions vacant. Omona noted that with the 1:59 teacher pupil ratio against the recommended 1:53 ratio, Kitgum needs to recruit at least 104 teachers to enable the district achieve the 1:50 teacher pupil ratio.
Vacant Posts in Schools Worry Kitgum Leaders Top story30 Aug 2018, 07:52 Comments 181 Views Kitgum, Uganda Education Report
Emmanuel Lapyem, the Kitgum district Secretary for Education Login to license this image from 1$.
