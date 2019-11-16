In short
Felix Onencan, a farmer in Agung village says he has suffered unimaginable loss after the elephants destroyed his crops and shuttered his investment. He told URN that he procured a bank loan and hired 300 acres of land on which he planted soybean which has all been ruined.
Over 1,000 Acres of Crop Gardens Destroyed by Stray Elephants in Nwoya
16 Nov 2019
Residents of Agung village in Anaka Sub-County narrate their ordeal during a community meeting on Thursday
Tagged with: Yagopino and Golla Villages in Pawat Omeru West parish continued human - wildlife-related conflicts grieved food insecurity and strained economic livelihoods prioritize the welfare of citizens ravaged crops gardens stray wild animals.
Mentioned: Agung village in Anaka Sub-County Lii, Alero and Kochgoma Sub-Counties Murchison Falls National Park. Purongo Sub County
