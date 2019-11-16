Dominic Ochola
Over 1,000 Acres of Crop Gardens Destroyed by Stray Elephants in Nwoya

Residents of Agung village in Anaka Sub-County narrate their ordeal during a community meeting on Thursday

In short
Felix Onencan, a farmer in Agung village says he has suffered unimaginable loss after the elephants destroyed his crops and shuttered his investment. He told URN that he procured a bank loan and hired 300 acres of land on which he planted soybean which has all been ruined.

 

