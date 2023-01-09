Amony Immaculate
Over 1000 Cases of Hydrocele Treated in Lango Sub Region

9 Jan 2023, 16:08 Comments 93 Views Lira, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Updates
A medical worker examining a leg infected with elephantiasis

A medical worker examining a leg infected with elephantiasis

In short
The Lango LF-MMDP project being implemented by Sight Savers, an international non-governmental organization is providing surgeries for hydrocele and lymphedema in the nine districts comprising the Lango sub-region and will come to an end in September this year.

 

Mentioned: Sight Savers Uganda

