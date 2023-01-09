In short
The Lango LF-MMDP project being implemented by Sight Savers, an international non-governmental organization is providing surgeries for hydrocele and lymphedema in the nine districts comprising the Lango sub-region and will come to an end in September this year.
Over 1000 Cases of Hydrocele Treated in Lango Sub Region
Mentioned: Sight Savers Uganda
