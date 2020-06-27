Stanley Ebele
10:07

Over 1000 Households Receive Food Relief in Moroto

27 Jun 2020, 09:57 Comments 140 Views Moroto, Uganda Misc Security Updates
An old woman in Nakapelimen receives maize brand donated by Hon. Fred Angela

An old woman in Nakapelimen receives maize brand donated by Hon. Fred Angela

In short
Kumakech noted that a number of organizations, individuals and investors donated food to the task-force and it was distributed to benefit some communities across the district. Among investors that have donated food to Moroto include, Sunbelt, Tororo Cement, Pastor Samuel Kakande, Hon. Fred Angela, Full Gospel Church under Compassion International among others.

 

Tagged with: food donation food relief vulnerable households in moroto receive food relief
Mentioned: moroto district local government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.