Over 1000 Households Receive Food Relief in Moroto

In short
Kumakech noted that a number of organizations, individuals and investors donated food to the task-force and it was distributed to benefit some communities across the district. Among investors that have donated food to Moroto include, Sunbelt, Tororo Cement, Pastor Samuel Kakande, Hon. Fred Angela, Full Gospel Church under Compassion International among others.
Over 1000 Households Receive Food Relief in Moroto27 Jun 2020, 09:57 Comments 140 Views Moroto, Uganda Misc Security Updates
In short
Mentioned: moroto district local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.