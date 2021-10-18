Over 1,000 People Homeless as Floods Devastate Kapelebyong

In short
The worst-hit areas are the six villages of Kobatum, Oburiateng, Ajeesai, Acanga, Amero and Oitu- all in Acowa Sub County, which were submerged after a heavy downpour that hit the area last week.
Over 1,000 People Homeless as Floods Devastate Kapelebyong18 Oct 2021, 19:59 Comments 131 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Environment Updates
