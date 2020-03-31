In short
A combined team of Police officers and Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers stormed Hoima town around 9:30am this morning and closed several shops in the town center. They closed shops in Hoima Bus/Taxi parks.
Over 1000 Shops Closed in Hoima Town Top story31 Mar 2020, 12:58 Comments 131 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Misc Updates
UPDF and police ordering owner of a shop to close along the Hoima Fort-Portal road on Tuesday Morning.[Photo by Emmanuel Okello].
In short
Tagged with: FFU operatives UPDF heavy deployment police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.