Pallisa to Vaccinate Over 100,000 Against Hepatitis B

In short
Dr. Godfrey Mulekwa, the Pallisa District Health Officer, says the mass hepatitis vaccination stems from samples showing the prevalence of the disease stands in the district stands at between 10 and 15 percent.
Pallisa to Vaccinate Over 100,000 Against Hepatitis B3 Sep 2018, 07:12 Comments 282 Views Pallisa, Uganda Health Updates
Residents of Pallisa attending screening for Hepatitis B Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.