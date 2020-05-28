Flavia Nassaka
17:23

Over 100,000 Qualified Health Workers Can’t Find Jobs - MOH

28 May 2020, 17:08 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said they can’t hire because of wage constraints. To be able to hire she said, the ministry is planning to undertake an assessment to first establish whether their move to increase salaries last year had an impact on work motivation and retention of health workers.

 

Tagged with: human resources for health lack of critical cadres
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.