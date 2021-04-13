In short
Haruna Busobozi, the Northern Region National Forestry Authority Sector Manager, says that the charcoal was impounded in the ongoing joint crackdown by NFA, Environmental Police Protection Unit and the local leaders of the respective districts in Acholi Sub –Region.
Over 1,250 Bags of Charcoal Impounded in Crackdown in Acholi
