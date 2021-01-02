Christopher Tusiime
14:12

Over 130 Arrested in Rwenzori for Defying Curfew Guidelines on New Years Day

2 Jan 2021, 13:57 Comments 108 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Uganda is maintaining a nighttime curfew which starts from 9 pm to 5: 30 a.m, as one of the measures to control the movement of people and human to human interactions, known to be a super spreader of the COVID-19 virus.

 

