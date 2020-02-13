In short
Moses Ngura, the Principal Health Educator Apac Municipality, says the week long operation is aimed at ensuring that Apac is clean, healthy and accessible.
Over 150 illegal Sanitary Structures Demolished in Apac Municipality
police and a team of Apac Municipal on operation demolishing toilet in one of the cooridors in Biasaraa Street, Akere division on Wednesday
