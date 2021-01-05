Over 150 NRM Members Defect to FDC in Rujumbura

In short
The defectors, came from all 6 cells of Kanyankende parish and they all handed over their party cards to the FDC flag bearer for Rujumbura constituency Fred Turyamuhweza last evening as he wound up his two-day campaign visit in Bugangari sub- county.
Over 150 NRM Members Defect to FDC in Rujumbura5 Jan 2021, 13:00 Comments 207 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Editorial
