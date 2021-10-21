Over 1500 Students to Benefit from UGX 6B Under Loan Scheme

In short
Kizito said that money will mainly support students studying sciences, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
He said they decided to extend the application service application centers nearer to the students who need to continue with their education but cannot afford to pay for themselves.
Over 1500 Students to Benefit from UGX 6B Under Loan Scheme21 Oct 2021, 09:31 Comments 42 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.