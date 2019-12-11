In short
Ambrose Olaa, the Prime Minister Acholi Cultural Institution, says despite the budget shortfall they have registered, the event will commence on Thursday uninterrupted.
Over 15,000 Expected To Attend Acholi Cultural Festival Top story11 Dec 2019, 14:17 Comments 184 Views Kitgum, Uganda Lifestyle Northern Updates
A dance troupe performs the Acholi traditional Otole dance during 2017 cultural Festival in Gulu Municipality. Photo By Julius Ocungi
