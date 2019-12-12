In short
According to the Education Ministry, teachers from 29 districts benefited from the training including Eastern Uganda, which has time and again had the worst performance in national examinations. 2,500 of those trained are head teachers, 3809 primary one teachers, 3,809 primary two teachers, 3470 primary three teachers and 3,618 primary four teachers.
Over 17,000 Teachers Trained How to Teach in Mother Tongue
12 Dec 2019
Tagged with: Early Grade Reading Govt Trains Over 17,000 Teachers on How to Teach Learners to Read Uganda Teachers and School Effectiveness Project
