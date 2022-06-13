Over 1,826 Residents Panic as NFA Claims 165 Hectares of Land in Lukodi Sub County

In short
Joseph Otim, the NFA Sector Manager for Aswa River Range told URN that the area was gazetted under the Lukodi Central Forest Reserve and earmarked for tree planting by an act of Parliament.
Over 1,826 Residents Panic as NFA Claims 165 Hectares of Land in Lukodi Sub County13 Jun 2022, 08:24 Comments 121 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Human rights Northern Breaking news
