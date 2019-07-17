Christopher Kisekka
Over 20 Juveniles Arrested as Police Bust ‘Dog Tulumbe’ Gang Top story

17 Jul 2019, 18:09 Comments 188 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Report
In short
The suspected gang members were picked up Wednesday in a police operation in Namungoona, Lubigi area and Nansana Municipality, according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.

 

