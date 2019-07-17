In short
The suspected gang members were picked up Wednesday in a police operation in Namungoona, Lubigi area and Nansana Municipality, according to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango.
Over 20 Juveniles Arrested as Police Bust ‘Dog Tulumbe’ Gang Top story17 Jul 2019, 18:09 Comments 188 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Report
