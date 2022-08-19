Over 200 Children from Kampala Streets Re-united with Families

In short
Robert Odida, the In-Charge of Koblin Youth Rehabilitation Centre says that the majority of the children who were rescued were below the age of 10, and these have been reunited with their families, thanks to the efforts of the area leaders and partner Civil Society Organizations.
Over 200 Children from Kampala Streets Re-united with Families19 Aug 2022, 12:45 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.