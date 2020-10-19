Over 200 School Girls Impregnanted in Bundibugyo During Lockdown

In short
Grace Pamela Adong, the Bundibugyo District Probation Officer, says a number of girls aged between 13 and 18 years might not return to school because they are either married, breastfeeding or still be pregnant.
Over 200 School Girls Impregnanted in Bundibugyo During Lockdown19 Oct 2020, 10:05 Comments 219 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Education Health Updates
The failure by government to engage young girls in development programs exposed them to ill behaviours
