Over 2,000 Claimants Verified for Compensation in Soroti

In short
The list was revealed by the Soroti District Communications Officer, Abraham Ekwaru during an exclusive interview with our reporter on Friday ahead of the launch of the compensation exercise today - Saturday. President Yoweri Museveni is expected in Soroti today to launch the compensation of war claimants in the Acholi, Lango and Teso sub-regions.
Over 2,000 Claimants Verified for Compensation in Soroti26 Mar 2022, 14:27 Comments 149 Views Soroti, Uganda Human rights Politics Crime Updates
MP, Elija Okupa and George Kalemera, Commissioner in charge litigation at Attorney General Office at Soroti High Court.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.