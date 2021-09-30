Over 2000 Head of Cattle Stolen from Lorengedwat Sub County – Leaders

In short
Emmanuel Longes Lorika, the Local Council III Chairperson of Lorengechora Sub County, says that 2, 973 head of cattle have been raided from the area by suspected warriors from Napak, Moroto and Amudat districts.
Over 2000 Head of Cattle Stolen from Lorengedwat Sub County – Leaders30 Sep 2021, 17:30 Comments 187 Views Nabilatuk, Uganda Security Human rights Updates
