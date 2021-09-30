Stanley Ebele
Over 2000 Head of Cattle Stolen from Lorengedwat Sub County – Leaders

30 Sep 2021 Nabilatuk, Uganda
Police Containing a peaceful demo in Lorengedwat on Thursday

Emmanuel Longes Lorika, the Local Council III Chairperson of Lorengechora Sub County, says that 2, 973 head of cattle have been raided from the area by suspected warriors from Napak, Moroto and Amudat districts.

 

