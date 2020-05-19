Over 20,000 Learners in Bududa Miss Self Study Materials

In short
Vicente Matanda, the Bududa Senior Education Officer, says they received 34,921 materials for primary learners yet they have 52,000 pupils and 561 copies for secondary school learners against an enrollment of 8000. This means more than 24,518 learners have missed the study materials.
Over 20,000 Learners in Bududa Miss Self Study Materials19 May 2020, 08:05 Comments 80 Views Education Misc Editorial
