Over 21,000 Motorists Fined in Operation to Make Roads Safe over Christmas

21 Dec 2021, 13:04 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
ASP Faridah Nampiima traffic PRO

In short
Assistant superintendent of Police-ASP Faridah Nampiima, the traffic spokesperson said that they have heightened operations to curb indiscipline on the road especially during this festive season.

 

