Over 21,000 Motorists Fined in Operation to Make Roads Safe over Christmas

In short
Assistant superintendent of Police-ASP Faridah Nampiima, the traffic spokesperson said that they have heightened operations to curb indiscipline on the road especially during this festive season.
Over 21,000 Motorists Fined in Operation to Make Roads Safe over Christmas21 Dec 2021, 13:04 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fridah Nampima
Mentioned: Traffic Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.