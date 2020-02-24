Over 240,000 Pupils Drop Out of UPE Schools Before Reaching Primary Four - Report

Primary One and Two learners at Hormisdallen Primary School. According to the report, 80,000 pupils drop out of UPE schools every year between the classes of primary one and three

According to the findings that were released last week, it is estimated that 8 percent-representing 80,000 learners studying in Universal Primary Education schools across the country drop out of school every year. As such many of them do not make it to upper primary.