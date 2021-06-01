Edward Eninu
Over 25 Houses Torched in Katakwi in Revenge Attack

1 Jun 2021, 00:43 Comments 77 Views Katakwi, Uganda Crime Updates
One of the houses burnt

The District Police Commander of Katakwi, David Wills Ndaula says they have arrested seven people including six relatives, whose identities he withheld for security reasons. He also noted that 17 animals that were taken by the attackers have been recovered.

 

