Over 250 Families Displaced in Deadly Land Conflict in Amuru

Some women and children displaced by the Pawel land conflcit in Amuru District. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

The conflict stems from an application to the Amuru District Land Board by the administrators of estates of late Yasoni Ojwang on 7 May 2021 for grant of freehold tenure of land measuring 1,353.7 hectares (5.2 square miles) in Langeta village, Pawel parish in Opara Sub-County.