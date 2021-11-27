Over 250 Families Displaced in Deadly Land Conflict in Amuru

In short
The conflict stems from an application to the Amuru District Land Board by the administrators of estates of late Yasoni Ojwang on 7 May 2021 for grant of freehold tenure of land measuring 1,353.7 hectares (5.2 square miles) in Langeta village, Pawel parish in Opara Sub-County.
Over 250 Families Displaced in Deadly Land Conflict in Amuru27 Nov 2021, 11:02 Comments 189 Views Crime Human rights Security Updates
Some women and children displaced by the Pawel land conflcit in Amuru District. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: land conflict
Mentioned: Amuru District Land Board
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.