Over 2500 Persons Affected by Aswa Hydroelectricity Project Face Eviction

In short
Nicolas Amone, a father of 14 children in Pungole Parish, says the project has encroached on his 250 hectors of land which includes two hectors of pine trees. Amone claims that he has been blocked from using the land without compensation.
Over 2500 Persons Affected by Aswa Hydroelectricity Project Face Eviction20 Oct 2020, 11:20 Comments 61 Views Court Human rights Business and finance Interview
Residents of Angagura Sub County in a recent meeting on the contested land at Aswa Ranch - Photo by Simon Wokorach
In short
Tagged with: Presidential directive livestock farming threats of eviction
Mentioned: Aswa Hydroelectricity Project. Ministry of Land Housing and Urban Development National Animal Genetic Resources Centre – NAGRC, Pader District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.