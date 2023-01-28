Over 2600 Hawkers, Street Vendors to Operate in Nsooba

In short
Richard Lubega, the chairperson of the Federation of Kampala street Vendors Association, says that they acquired the land when Kampala Capital City Authority started enforcing the Smart City Campaign, which displaced vendors off Kampala streets.
Richard Lubega the chairperson of the Federation of Kampala street Vendors Association said that they acquired the land but, vendors lacked funds to pay for the ground rent which is over 20 million.
Over 2600 Hawkers, Street Vendors to Operate in Nsooba28 Jan 2023, 13:08 Comments 137 Views Business and finance Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.