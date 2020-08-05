Over 30 Families in Mbale Homeless From Eviction from their Homes

In short
In 2008, Government gazetted 619 acres of land in Musoto village located about six kilometers South of Mbale Central Business District to host the industrial park. The land formerly belonged to Bugisu Co-operative Union and was allocated to Uganda Investment Authority as part of the three billion-Shilling bail out Government advanced the union.
Over 30 Families in Mbale Homeless From Eviction from their Homes5 Aug 2020, 17:36 Comments 156 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.