Over 30 Million Fruit Seedlings Dried Up – Gen Saleh

23 Sep 2018, 16:22 Comments 274 Views Kabarole, Uganda Agriculture Report

In short
General Saleh said that at the beginning of 2014, 29 million mango seedlings were distributed across the country but added that he was shocked when OWC coordinators in all the districts told him that the seedlings, including those that had started growing, have dried up.

 

