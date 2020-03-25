Dominic Ochola
Over 30 Motorcycles Stolen from Riders in Gulu Top story

25 Mar 2020, 11:58 Comments 195 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Interview
A list of some of the stolen motorcycles compiled by Gulu City Boda Boda Association

In short
Simon Wokorach, the Vice Chairperson Gulu City Bodaboda Association– GCBA, says the motorbikes were stolen from Layibi; Lacor, and Unyama Trading Centers as well as Nakasero and Buganda Pub in Gulu Town, which have numerous betting shops.

 

