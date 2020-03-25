In short
Simon Wokorach, the Vice Chairperson Gulu City Bodaboda Association– GCBA, says the motorbikes were stolen from Layibi; Lacor, and Unyama Trading Centers as well as Nakasero and Buganda Pub in Gulu Town, which have numerous betting shops.
Over 30 Motorcycles Stolen from Riders in Gulu Top story25 Mar 2020, 11:58 Comments 195 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Interview
In short
Tagged with: construction engineers erratic power supply land buyers murder of the motorcycle riders registered boda-boda riders
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.