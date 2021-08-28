In short
Mugisa says that stray dogs have become a menace and a huge challenge especially to children and residents with livestock because they are not vaccinated and therefore likely to spread diseases.
Over 30 Stray Dogs Killed in Kagadi Town Council
The Kagadi town council officials have embarked on Poisoning stray dogs in the area.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
